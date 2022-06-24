A mother of three, Debbie Dickerson’s travel bug originated in the very place her parents always took her when she was growing up in Timonium—and which she passed on to her children: Walt Disney World.

Now she is a full-service travel agent from White Hall for Magical Memories Vacations, which originated out of Heather Thacker’s similar bond with Disney trips. Thacker and her husband Tim started Magical Memories Vacations in 2016. Although the agency will book anywhere, its vast Disney knowledge and focus on custom “magical trips” earned it an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner distinction from Disney.

Q: What attracted you to travel planning?

A: Since my children were little, we have visited Disney so many times that I’ve lost count. It may sound corny, but I get so excited planning trips that bring so much joy to my family. For some, planning a big vacation may be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, and expectations are high for having everything planned out perfectly. My passion is bringing my client’s dream vacation to reality.

Q: In a digital age where booking online is at everyone’s fingertips, what benefits can you get from working with a travel agent?

A: Online sites are a dime a dozen. Sometimes the pricing is enticing, but you don’t see some of the underlying costs in the fine print. What sets us apart from the online booking sites is our level of personal service. Most importantly, we do the legwork. If there is a glitch or a change, we will contact the suppliers so clients don’t have to spend their valuable time on hold.

Q: What makes Magical Memories Vacations special?

A: I want to get to know clients so that I can customize their travel to best suit their individual needs and personality. What foods do my clients prefer so that I recommend restaurants that will have something for each member of the party? I am available on call 24 hours a day for my traveling clients.

Q: What are your favorite trips to plan for yourself and why?

A: Disney will always be my No. 1 destination because of memories I have made there with our family. We still love to get pictures with the characters and hit all of the rides, but it’s a deeper appreciation for the magic and the amazing food. It’s like home to my children. It’s where they want to celebrate their big milestones.

Q: What is your personal style?

A: I don’t think much about my style. I guess if I had to classify my style, it would be “mom casual.” Is that a style? I work from home, so you will typically see me in my “Hey Dude” slides in camo or tie-dye Brooks sneakers, leggings, sweatshirts and my Mickey Mouse ball cap around the house. My favorite purchase recently was my Jen & Co. crossbody bag with the changeable guitar strap that I picked up at The Painted Mill in Fallston.