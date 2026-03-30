Things To Do This Weekend In Baltimore (April 4-5)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from Easter Egg Hunts to a plant swap, all at no cost to you.

Saturday

Parks & People Annual Easter Egg Hunt 2026

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy searching for thousands of easter eggs on Parks & People’s nine-acre campus. Children can dance to music, get their faces painted, visit the petting zoo, and more.

Free | 2026 Annual Easter Egg Hunt — Parks & People

Also Saturday

6th Annual Plant Swap & Seed Exchange

Home garden getting overcrowded? Come relax and bring your extra plants, cuttings, seeds or seedlings to share with your neighbors. Swap starts at 1 p.m. in Rutter Mill Park.

FREE | Plant Swap and Seed Exchange – Bolton Hill Garden Club

Sunday

Hoppy Easter at Max’s Taphouse

Max’s Taphouse is hosting its own resurrection, tapping the last keg of Brewer’s Art Resurrection, from Brewer’s Art Brewery that shut its doors in February. Stop by at anytime to raise a glass and celebrate the season.

FREE | (4) Hoppy Easter at Max’s Taphouse | Facebook