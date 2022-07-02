Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback.

Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore.

It will take place in Middle Branch Park on July 4, from 1 to 10 p.m. Attendance is free and all programming is family friendly.

A historically isolated community rich in history and art, Cherry Hill brings a mix of big names, local talent and fresh faces this year. Some of the highlights include TT the Artist, Sister Carol, Navasha Daya, The Ingramettes and host Elsa M.

Daya—festival performer, musician, co-founder and deputy director of the healing and performing arts of the Youth Resiliency Institute—manages the waterfront festival with her husband and fellow co-founder of the organization.

Her favorite part of the festival is getting to look out at all the families and children from the stage and see them interacting as a community and enjoying themselves.

Despite social and economic challenges, the community of Cherry Hill has continued to thrive and grow stronger together.

“The people in (the) Cherry Hill community are extremely resourceful,” says Mighty Mark, a regular performer at the festival who was born and raised in South Baltimore. “They’re really tight-knit … We make something special out of nothing.”

The Youth Resiliency Institute works to encourage young people in Baltimore in their personal and professional development to support and uplift their communities.

One way the organization does this is by giving assignments and art projects, helping participants put projects together and teaching young people in a way that meets their goals for self-development.

Education is a major component in the festival and in all the work the Youth Resiliency Institute does in Baltimore.

This year’s festival theme is celebrating Harriet Tubman, who was born in Maryland. Attendees can enjoy historical reenactments, exhibits, an elder’s fashion show, food trucks, live music, vendors and a firework finale overlooking the Patapsco River.

“[The goal is] to create a space where everyone can prosper,” Daya says. “We work with the whole family.”

For more information and a parking map visit cherryhillfest.com.