Things To Do This Weekend In Baltimore (March 27-29)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore from Easter egg hunts to music in the planetarium.

Friday

Music Under the Dome: The Rolling Stones

The Maryland Science Center is hosting an immersive planetarium experience featuring unique imagery set to Rolling Stone’s iconic hits. Shows start at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. but head to the science center early for a complimentary happy hour.

$35 | Music Under the Dome: The Rolling Stones | Maryland Science Center

Saturday

Egg-Stravaganza, Inclusive Egg Hunt

Head to Druid Hill Park Saturday morning for an inclusive egg hunt. For those who enjoy quiet, at 10:30 a.m., enjoy a calm egg adventure. At 11:30 a.m. enjoy an unrestricted physical access egg hunt. At 12:30 a.m., everyone is welcome.

FREE | Catalog – Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

Sunday

Profs & Pints Baltimore: The Science of Making Friends

Join this week’s session of Profs & Pints to learn about the science of making friends. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. meet with Marisa G. Franco, author and assistant clinical professor of psychology at the University of Maryland’s Honors College. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Advanced $13.50, Doors $17, Students $15 | Profs & Pints Baltimore: The Science of Making Friends in Baltimore – Checkout