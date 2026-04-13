Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (April 17-19)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a Greek mythology-themed concert to a tour of impressionist art.

Orpheus in the Underworld

April 17-19, 2-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday | Towson, MD

A performance based on the famous Greek myth of Orpheus at Mainstage Theater at Towson University, featuring an eclectic and sometimes comedic variety of music

$20 | events.towson.edu/event/orpheus-in-the-underworld

CAC’s 5th Annual World Art Day Open House | 25th Anniversary Kick-Off Event!

April 18, 8 a.m. | Brooklyn Park, MD

Chesapeake Arts Center is kicking off its 25th anniversary with an open house featuring live performances and artist demonstrations, ranging from visual arts to drumming

Free | chesapeakearts.org

Curator Tour: A Closer Look at Impressionist Paintings

April 19, 2-2:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Learn more about the impressionist paintings housed in The Walters Art Museum in a guided tour of the “From Gérôme to Monet: Stories from the 19th-Century Collection” exhibit led by a museum curator.

Free | thewalters.org/event/curatour-impressionism