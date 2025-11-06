Sláinte: Five Irish Dishes to Try Ahead of — or at — the Maryland Irish Festival

This weekend is the Maryland Irish Festival, a wonderful tradition that sees the Maryland State Fair Grounds in Timonium turn into a little taste of the Emerald Isle for a couple of days.

Speaking of taste, there will be some absolutely wonderful foods to sample on Nov. 7, 8, and 9. Plenty of Americans with or without Irish heritage have had a meal at an Irish pub and sampled bangers and mash or beef stew, but this weekend will be a chance to expand on that and try some other Irish treats that may not be as readily available.

While the Irish Festival doesn’t have a menu, as there will be dozens of vendors offering different meals, keep your eyes peeled for the following five food items if you want to dive a little deeper into Irish cuisine. If you can’t find them at the fairgrounds this weekend, try making them at home!

Potato Farls

Potato bread is a familiar offering at American grocery stores, but potato farls takes the idea to a whole ‘nother level. Basically, it’s a combination of leftover mashed potatoes, flour, salt and pepper, and, once it’s completed, a hearty slab of butter. They’re fried up and hearty. The perfect way to complement a good Irish breakfast!

2. Irish Barmbrack

Often called “brack,” this tasty sweet bread is often traditionally eaten around Halloween and New Year’s Eve. It’s made with sultanas and raisins, and the bread is subtly sweet: more so than normal bread, but less than cake. Paired with a cup of coffee or tea is the best way to enjoy barmbrack!

3. Colcannon

In Ireland, potatoes are plentiful. There are lots of Irish recipes that use them as an anchor, and colcannon is a favorite. Essentially, it’s mashed potatoes with plenty of green onions, herbs and cabbage or kale. It’s a beloved St. Patrick’s Day dish, but it’s good all year round — after all, who doesn’t like oniony, buttery, creamy potatoes?

4. Coddle

Coddle is a consummate working-class food. Associated with Dublin, it is basically a leftover stew. Different cuts of meat and local veggies like carrots and potatoes are accompanied by stock and a simple array of seasonings. If you’re in need of a warming dish on a winter’s day and have some pork and veggies in the fridge that need to be used sooner rather than later, give coddle a try.

5. Cork Spiced Beef

While Cork Spiced Beef is traditional Christmas fare, it is excellent year round, especially if it’s cold outside. The tender meat and rich spices pair perfectly, and have been a hit in Ireland for hundreds of years. Unfortunately, this dish might be harder to locate for those outside of Ireland, or even folks who are in Ireland but far from Cork. If you can get your hands on the slow cooked, rich beef, savor it with some brown bread.