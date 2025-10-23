Get Spooky: 4 Great Halloween Events to Attend in Baltimore

Halloween is fun for all ages. Whether you’re a kid collecting candy, a college student attending a party or a grandparent excited to open the door and see all the costumes, Oct. 31 is a day for the community to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

In Baltimore, there are always a number of great events to attend, with 2025 being no different. Not to mention that Charm City is the perfect setting for Halloween considering its history of dark and transgressive art by folks like Edgar Allen Poe and John Waters. Check out any one of these events depending on what you want from your Halloween experience!

Trick or Treat with Trains; 901 W. Pratt St.; $5 per person, Free for members, $1 admission at the door with EBT or SNAP card; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with some fun history at the B&O Railroad Museum! Go trick-or-treating around the facility before entering a 13-and-under costume contest. In addition to those happenings, there will be bobbing for apples, spooky crafts and a scavenger hunt. With the cost maxing out at $5 a person, this event is both fun and affordable. Plus, you’ll be home in time for a good night’s sleep, or even some late-night trick-or-treating if you so choose. The museum is located just south of Hollins Market, making it a great location if you want to get into the city but want to avoid more hectic areas like the Inner Harbor or Fells Point.

Halloween Dance and Costume Party; 401 E. 30th St.; Free; 6 to 10 p.m.

Peabody Heights Brewery is a beloved Baltimore brew maker, and this Halloween they are hosting a fabulous night of partying complete with a potluck and a DJ. While the event runs for four hours, feel free to segment it into the parts that you want to attend. The potluck starts at 6 and ends at 7, with the DJ going on after that. For those who want to contribute to the meal, make sure to only bring small dishes or snacks. The brewery is wheelchair accessible, making it a wonderful place for all members of the community to party. Come and enjoy some spooky brews with friends old and new!

Baltimore Bike Party Halloween; 606 N. Paca St.; Free; 7 to 11:45 p.m.

This ride is geared (no pun intended) toward adults, but children can come too as long as they are supervised. The ride will travel around Baltimore for a few hours before venturing back to Monument City Brewing for an after-party. The Baltimore Bike Party group adheres to the motto of “Ride, respect, revelry.” They emphasize the “respect” portion of that, meaning that this event will be full of good vibes and fun for all. You are encouraged to ride in a costume, especially considering that the after-party will include a costume contest and dance-off!

Halloween is the spookiest time of the year, and perhaps the sweetest, too, depending on how much candy you indulge in. Whatever you do on All Hallow’s Eve, just make sure you do it in a costume!