No Weekend Plans? Check out The Crankie Festival!

Do you know what a crankie is? Probably not. Most people haven’t heard of them, so you’re not alone.

Here are the basics: A crankie is a moving panorama used to tell a story and entertain. They have been around for a long time but experienced much of their popularity in the 19th century.

Why is this information pertinent, you ask? Because this weekend, Baltimore Crankie Fest returns for its 12th year.

The festival is the largest of its kind in the country, with around a dozen performers taking their unique creations to Charm City from Feb. 6 to 8.

Set aside some time over the next few days to venture over to Creative Alliance’s “The Theater” in Canton by Patterson Park and check out an art form that you may not have heard of before now. If you choose to do so, maybe check out these three artists, all of whom are talented crankie makers with deep ties to Baltimore:

Lee Connah

Lee Connah is a man of many talents. He is a handyman by trade, and is an adept carpenter, craftsman, artist and musician. Hailing from Baltimore, he has created more than 30 musical instruments, including guitars, cellos and more. According to the festival, he is attracted to making crankies because of their “unique combination of artistry, craft, and storytelling.” He has appeared at the La Mama Experimental Theater in New York City, The Chosewood Ballroom in Atlanta, and the Tip Top Music Festival in western Maryland.

Z Smith

Z Smith is the woman behind the character of Pepito, a colorful clown. Her storytelling is fun, varied and well-developed, and her work has taken her around the world performing. In addition to performance comedy, she is a visual artist, a lover of nature and developer of green space in Baltimore, and an entrepreneur. Check out her work on her website if you want a taste of what she does as a clown before you see her crankie work.

Valeska Populoh

A Baltimore transplant who has a lot of love for the city, Valeska Populoh is a teacher, artist and organizer. She is experienced in puppetry, printmaking, performance and other artistic mediums. She has worked with a variety of theaters and outlets in an artistic sense, and lots of social action organizations on behalf of social justice in Baltimore. Check out her crankie set for a wild ride with some skilled craftsmanship.