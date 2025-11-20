Five Concerts in Baltimore to Attend this Weekend

What’s better than live music? Whether you’re seeing an old favorite, investigating up-and-coming talent or just looking for a reason to get out of the house, seeing music at a venue is a great experience. Baltimore has a host of fun venues for shows, and this weekend happens to hold some especially noteworthy options. Here are five concerts worth checking out on your own, with a group or whoever else likes to listen to live music!

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; The Lyric; Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

When you mention New Jersey, you have to mention Frankie Valli. Sure, the crooner is synonymous with our (near) neighbors to the north, but he has fans everywhere. You can bet this show will be packed, especially considering it’s a part of his tour entitled “The Last Encores.” Musicians of all genres are certainly guilty of labeling something as their last hurrah before turning around and jumping back into action soon after, but Valli is 91 years old, so this could very well be your last chance to catch the star singing live.

Lori Williams; Keystone Korner Baltimore; Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Williams has done it all. According to Visit Baltimore, her credits include musician, music educator, choral director, songwriter, producer, musical theater actress, radio host and more. This Friday, she’ll be leaning into that first title of musician, as she sings jazz and soul originals and classics at the Keystone Korner in Baltimore. Notably, the show is also available to stream, so if you’d prefer to gather with friends or just watch the show alone, that’s an option too!

Love Riot; Creative Alliance; Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Love Riot has quite the history. The band is, in short, an acoustic development of the 80’s New Wave band Beyond Words, which many of the Love Riot members trace their origins to. They have a new album, “Better Now,” which is their first in nearly two decades. On Friday night at the Creative Alliance, you can check them out in person, or stream the event virtually. This concert will be a special one, as the group is reconnecting after many years without new music. You may be a fan, a super fan, or never heard of Love Riot, but either way, you’ll be able to hear the passion in the songs they play!

El Khat, Ravi S., Jef Brown; Le Mondo; Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

What’s better than one great musician playing a show? Two. What’s better than two great musicians playing a show? Three! El Khat is a groovy band hailing from Berlin. They will be joined by local Ravi S. and New York state’s Jef Brown at Le Mondo for what will be a show that is easy to sway and dance to. Le Mondo is an artist-owned venue, so purchasing a ticket to this show is also a great way to support a place that puts the talented artists that make these shows possible first.

J. HOLIDAY; Keystone Korner Baltimore; Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

J. HOLIDAY is an R&B talent who hails from down the road in D.C. His 2009 album “Back of my Lac” was nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the most notable award show in music, the Grammys. With the show starting at 9 p.m., this is a great one to meet up with friends before and after. Whether you know J. HOLIDAY or not, check out this show and hear some real local talent in his element.