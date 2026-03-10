Things To Do In Baltimore This Weekend (3/13-3/15)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore from rock concerts to Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Friday

98 Rock Spring Thing

The 98 Rock Spring Thing is coming to Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena this weekend with performances from Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleep Theory and Funeral Portrait. Show starts at 6 p.m.

$60 and up | Three Days Grace – 98 Rock Spring Thing Tickets Mar 13, 2026 Baltimore, MD | Ticketmaster

Saturday

Paws & Pies MD SPCA Adoption Event

Belvedere square is hosting puppy adoption fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up treats for your dogs from Kiddie Kandy Treatz or get their portrait done by Resilient Heart. Also, check out Atwater’s for some pie for pi(e) day.

FREE | Paws & Pies with the MD SPCA | Belvedere Square

Sunday

64th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

For 65 years, thousands have gathered in downtown Baltimore for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Parade starts at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument and heads south on Charles Street, continuing East on Pratt Street to Market Place. The Shamrock 5K Race takes place prior to the parade, starting at 1p.m.

FREE | 64th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade | Visit Baltimore