Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (April 24-26)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a poetry salon to drop-in art making.

The Rebel’s Zeitgeist: A Poetry Salon

April 24, 6-8 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Join local poets and writers at The Ivy Bookshop for the launch of the spring issue of The Rebel’s Zeitgeist, a literary journal featuring work celebrating the Black experience. Copies of the journal will be available for purchase at the event.

Free | theivybookshop.com

Arts Every Day Community Studio

April 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Arts Every Day at the Maryland Center for History and Culture is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a day of family-friendly fun and drop-in art programming, including puppet making, screen painting and more!

Free | artseveryday.org/aed20-community-studio-2

Charmed Farm Festival at Manor Hill

April 26, noon | Ellicott City, MD

This theater arts-themed event at Manor Hill Brewing is perfect for the whole family! Kids can enjoy fun activities like crafts, sing-alongs and meeting a “unicorn” while adults relax with live music and farm-brewed beer and hard seltzer.

Free | manorhillbrewing.com/event/charmed