Four Fun Natural Swimming Spots to Visit Near Baltimore

Ease of access, monitored water health and lifeguards make pools a wonderful and safe option for a family looking to cool off in the warmer months, but there’s something special about swimming in a natural body of water.

Maryland is home to tons of great rivers, lakes, beaches and bay access points. Deep Creek Lake in Western Maryland, Ocean City down the shore and state parks near the mouth of the Chesapeake are all great, but what about Baltimore-centric swimming spots?

Everyone is in need of a good dip — here are four spots that you and your loved ones can hit once the sunshine decides to stay for good.

1) Beaver Dam Swimming Club

Located about 15 miles north of the Inner Harbor, Beaver Dam Swimming Club is a summer classic for families in the Baltimore area. Located in an old quarry in Cockeysville, the water may be cold but there are lots of good times to be had. If your kids are partial to jumping off high surfaces and rope swings, this is the spot! Families have been enjoying this place since the 1930s, and while admission is more expensive ($20 to $30, depending on age) than some other swimming spots, there isn’t really another place like it in the Baltimore area.

2) Sandy Point State Park

While Sandy Point is a bit of a drive from Baltimore — located almost an hour south of the Inner Harbor in Anne Arundel County — it’s one of the most fun places to be on the Western Shore on a summer day. The beach, hiking trails and historic Sandy Point Farmhouse attract more than a million annual visitors. While it gets busy, there is enough beach space that you can usually find an area for you and your family without too much trouble. Sure, there aren’t waves like Ocean City or Rehoboth, but there is lots of hot sand and cool water, plus it’s shorter than a drive across the Bay Bridge.

3) Hammerman Beach at Gunpowder Falls State Park

A little more than 20 miles northeast of Baltimore on the Gunpowder River is a beautiful and accessible beach that’s perfect for families. With lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays to Sundays in the summer, Hammerman Beach scratches a child’s itch for outdoor adventure but still provides the guarded security of a pool that parents want. The beach also has a launch ramp for kayaks and paddle boards, which is a nice touch if you want to explore the water that way. There are also pavilions for rent, making Hammerman Beach a great choice for a birthday party or family gathering.

4) Hart-Miller Island State Park

Hart-Miller Island State Park is unbelievably unique, and what it lacks in accessibility, it makes up for in charm and novelty. The park is only accessible by boat, which may disqualify it as an option for some. However, if you have access to a boat or know someone who does, it’s a short and easy ride from the mainland. The Rocky Point Park boat launch is about a half hour drive from the Inner Harbor and positions you right by the park. Hart-Miller has plenty of beach space, hiking areas, overnight campsites and even an observation tower. It’s the perfect place for a family who wants to go on a real adventure!