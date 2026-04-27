Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (May 1-3)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a celebration of fringe theater to the Kinetic Sculpture Race.

Charm City Fringe Festival

May 1-3, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon Sunday | Baltimore, MD

Enjoy off-beat plays and musical performances at this annual celebration of outsider performing arts, held at The Peale

$18-$98 | charmcityfringefestival-2026.eventbrite.com

AVAM’s Kinetic Sculpture Race Powered by PNC | Fantasy & Folly

May 2, 9 a.m. | Baltimore, MD

The American Visionary Art Museum’s signature event sees artists and engineers from around the Baltimore area racing their own unique sculpture creations throughout the city. This year’s event features fantasy-themed sculptures.

Free | avam.org/kinetic

Spring Concert Series: Charm City Opera Retreat

May 3, 4-5:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

A free, family-friendly concert at The Ivy Bookshop where early-career opera singers will be performing iconic songs from operas and musical theater

Free | theivybookshop.com