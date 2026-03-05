Four Fun Events for Kids in Baltimore This Weekend and Next

March is the time for everyone to take a deep breath and go outside. It might still be a little chilly, but spring will be here soon and there are plenty of days before then that you will be able to venture out into the streets of Baltimore without your parka and gloves on.

Perhaps nobody is more excited to be outside again than the young ones. Plenty of kids look forward to days at the park, at the zoo and on the water even more than their parents do. This weekend and next there are a handful of great events in Baltimore that will get you moving around with your kids, even if just for a few hours. Check these four out for a start!

1) National Aquarium Sleepover; National Aquarium; Friday, March 6 and Friday, March 13

Ok, this event may not be outdoors, but you’ll get to move around the aquarium plenty. Plus, it’s too cool to miss out on! These sleepovers are held Fridays starting at 6:30 p.m., with the fun wrapping up the Saturday morning at 9 a.m. All you need to bring is a sleeping bag, as an evening snack and breakfast will be provided. Those in attendance will get special access to behind-the-scenes areas and a tour from a guide who knows everything worth knowing at the aquarium! The fun costs $130 per person.

2) Patrick’s Day Rainbow Tie Dye Shirts with Boring Tie Dye; Manor Mill; Saturday, March 7

Nothing screams “warm weather is almost here” like tie dye, and on Saturday you’ll get the chance to learn some techniques from an expert. Boring Tie Dye is a company based in, of course, Boring, Maryland, because that’s the only thing boring about their stunning, colorful designs. Matt and Amanda are the husband and wife who own the venture, with Matt coming to Manor Mill for a festive, St. Patrick’s Day rainbow tie dye session this weekend. The event charges $40 for admission, and runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

3) Rakish @ Music on the Square; Church on the Square; Friday, March 13

The Church on the Square is a beautiful, historic spot right in the heart of Canton. You may not be able to park right in front of it, but hopefully it’ll be a good day for a stroll around the neighborhood! Walk past the bars, restaurants and stores and head into the church for the show at 7:30 featuring Rakish, a contemporary folk duo that combines Celtic, Americana, chamber music and improvisation. The band consists of two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Maura Shawn Scanlin and guitarist Conor Hearn, who was raised in the Irish music communities of Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Adult tickets are $25, but kids under 12 get in for free, making this an ideal event for the whole family.

4) Paws & Pies Maryland SPCA Adoption Event; Belvedere Square; Saturday, March 14

Belvedere Square is best enjoyed when the weather is warm, as are pies and puppies, making this event perfect for spring. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’ll be able to swing by and meet dogs up for adoption, play with them and decide if maybe they’re the right dog for you and your family. It is, of course, 3/14, also known as Pi Day, and Atwater’s Pies will be supplying some sweets! The event is free, so there’s no stress on the wallet. Even if you just want to see some dogs, go!