The Tillery Now Open in Owings Mills

The Tillery is a new full-service restaurant now open within the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre hotel, 10101 Grand Central Ave.

The concept, presented by Marriott and Crescent Hotels and Resorts, pays homage to the history of farming and milling in Owings Mills while also representing revitalization.

Restaurateurs hope the new addition will bring growth to the Metro Centre development, which includes residents, retail and commercial offices, near the Metro station that connects to downtown Baltimore.

With that goal in mind, developers also felt that keeping a local connection to the fare was important. The Tillery is partnering with Metro Centre’s Honey House for lavender- and honey-infused creations. A locally created IPA called Till the Mills from 1623 Brewing Company in Eldersburg will reflect the area’s historical ties.

Led by executive chef Bernard Smith, the restaurant will feature upscale American-style cuisine with a nod to steakhouses. The space will be modern, with a non-industrial aesthetic of warm copper, gold and brown shades in the bar area and an inviting marble gas fireplace. Seating varies, from traditional seating and long couches for groups to window seating for two. An additional private dining room can host up to 100 guests for celebrations, and an

outdoor patio will offer a fire pit year-round.

The Tillery will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5-11:30 p.m. for dinner, and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through lunch and 5-11:30 p.m. for dinner. Call 410-363-0660 or visit thetilleryowingsmills.com to make reservations.