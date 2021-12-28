Los Hermanos Defines Brotherly Tequila Love

Ever had a business idea you were sure would be a hit, but you never followed through with it? Well, next time listen to your gut. Donta and William Henson did, and their Baltimore-based Los Hermanos tequilas were winning international awards even before they hit the street. The brothers, who grew up in Pasadena but now live in Glen Burnie and Baltimore, became discerning tequila tipplers during their pandemic-induced downtime. When William became an energetic booster for a tasty brand of reposado (aged, high-end tequila), Donta saw the possibilities.

“This is April and May, and William is turning all these people on to this tequila, and they’re coming back to him like he’s a sales rep,” Donta recalls. “And I was like, ‘Whoa! We could probably create our own tequila!’”

And follow up he did, narrowing down the best tequila distillers to one family-owned company in … where else? “It all sort of kicks in November of 2020,” Donta said. “We flew down to Tequila, Mexico.”

During their first visit to meet the distillers, they were offered a tour and a tasting, narrowing down the flavor profile they were seeking for their brand—one as smooth and flavorful as the best reposados. At that point, both realized their dream was actually coming true. Next came their distinctive label design.

“The images they pitched to us were based off our logo,” Donta says. “And when we saw them, we said, ‘That’s it!’”

Today, you can find Donta and William’s eye-catching distinctive Los Hermanos tequila bottles, filled with Blanco or Reposado tequila, at select retailers in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., including at Eutaw Market in town and Foundry Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills. Owner Ankit Desai says he loves helping out local small businesses like Los Hermanos. What’s next for the brothers (los hermanos)? Producing a barrel-aged añejo, due out in 2022. ¡Salud!