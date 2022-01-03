Family Heritage Cooking in Towson

Carlos Raba, co-owner and executive chef of Remington’s Clavel, will bring his first restaurant to the county this spring. With its future home at 6901 York Road in Towson, Nana will reflect a dining concept centered on the family dishes he grew up with in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Mexican diners and taquerias of his childhood were ideal for grab-and-go food—a taco truck with open windows or a rotisserie chicken enjoyed at home. Raba wants Nana, a nod to his great-grandmother, to be an option when people don’t have time to cook to have a locally owned eatery that will keep money in the community.

An area resident himself, Raba has heard from other locals about what used to be housed in the historic 1924 Tudor Revival-style building—designated a Baltimore landmark—where Nana will be. Residents have told him the location was home to a dry cleaner, a pharmacy and a sandwich shop they used to frequent with their “nanas.”

Nana will be an open-air concept with high ceilings and windows shedding light onto the bright colors and wood of the interior, designed by Maggie Ford of Price Modern and Ian Sokoloski of Design Evolution Architecture. The building’s stonework reminds Raba of Mexico City.

With seating for only 15 people, the restaurant will offer a number of takeaway items including tortillas, salads and side dishes. He expects to be open six to seven days per week from 8 a.m.

to 10 p.m.—with a lunch break.