Hue Cafe & Apothecary
10210 S. Dolfield Road, Owings Mills
443-352-3006
huecafebaltimore.com
Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Limoncello Baltimore
900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 101, Baltimore
443-708-1540
limoncellobaltimore.com
This Southern Italian scratch kitchen makes its pasta in house. Sit inside or outside at the bar and enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail and plate of pasta at this Locust Point restaurant. Recommendations: Pappardelle Zafferano, A Genovese, Fileto Di Manzo and an Italian Sunset (cocktail)
Loveton Farms Distillery
11620 Crossroads Circle, Suite H, Middle River
800-278-0131
lovetonfarmsdistillery.com
Maryland’s first family-owned nano-distillery makes you feel at home. When the sun sets, gather around one of the firepits as the staff leads a fun and informative tasting of the distillery’s offerings. There is usually a food truck on site, or you can have food delivered to the location. Recommendations: Mixed Berry Mojito, Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned, Pineapple Fever
Michael’s Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
410-252-2022
720 Concourse Circle, Middle River
410-335-5370
michaelscafe.com
With almost 40 years in business, Michael’s still brings the quality summertime vibes. The daily specials, happy hour and elevated yet comfortable atmosphere keeps this restaurant on the shortlist of go-to spots. Recommendations: Shrimp & Grits, Steak & Cake
No Way Rosé
31 E. Cross St., Baltimore
443-438-6780
nowayrosebaltimore.com
This new restaurant in Federal Hill manifests summertime with its bright colors, flowers and raw bar. Taste a Parisian dinner starting with raw oysters and frozen cocktails or mocktails. After dinner, take a few photos for Instagram in front of the flower wall. Recommendations: Raw Oysters, Duck Confit, NWR Burger, Steak Frites