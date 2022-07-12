Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 S. Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

443-352-3006

huecafebaltimore.com

Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Limoncello Baltimore

900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 101, Baltimore

443-708-1540

limoncellobaltimore.com

This Southern Italian scratch kitchen makes its pasta in house. Sit inside or outside at the bar and enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail and plate of pasta at this Locust Point restaurant. Recommendations: Pappardelle Zafferano, A Genovese, Fileto Di Manzo and an Italian Sunset (cocktail)

Loveton Farms Distillery

11620 Crossroads Circle, Suite H, Middle River

800-278-0131

lovetonfarmsdistillery.com

Maryland’s first family-owned nano-distillery makes you feel at home. When the sun sets, gather around one of the firepits as the staff leads a fun and informative tasting of the distillery’s offerings. There is usually a food truck on site, or you can have food delivered to the location. Recommendations: Mixed Berry Mojito, Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned, Pineapple Fever

Michael’s Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

410-252-2022

720 Concourse Circle, Middle River

410-335-5370

michaelscafe.com

With almost 40 years in business, Michael’s still brings the quality summertime vibes. The daily specials, happy hour and elevated yet comfortable atmosphere keeps this restaurant on the shortlist of go-to spots. Recommendations: Shrimp & Grits, Steak & Cake

No Way Rosé

31 E. Cross St., Baltimore

443-438-6780

nowayrosebaltimore.com

This new restaurant in Federal Hill manifests summertime with its bright colors, flowers and raw bar. Taste a Parisian dinner starting with raw oysters and frozen cocktails or mocktails. After dinner, take a few photos for Instagram in front of the flower wall. Recommendations: Raw Oysters, Duck Confit, NWR Burger, Steak Frites

Simone Phillips is the founder of Charm City Table, where she shares the best eats and drinks the Baltimore area has to offer. Her brand spotlights restaurants and food establishments in the Baltimore region while fostering conversations about community and food. Visit charmcitytable.com or follow her on Instagram @charmcitytable.