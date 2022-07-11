Baltimore

Explore a bit of history you might not know—the downtown section of Charles Street’s mixed-use development kickstarted Baltimore’s downtown renaissance in 1958. View local spots nestled among looming office buildings from a bird’s-eye view atop Charles Plaza. Explore Harbor East’s shopping, dining and entertainment. Attend a performance at the Hippodrome, The Lyric and the Meyerhoff with dining at Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar for dinner and a show. End your night at the Power Plant Live! nightlife complex.

Catonsville

Catonsville’s Main Street combines small-town family charm and music history—with mainstays like Appalachian Bluegrass—and a growing trend of health-conscious living. Visit the local library or stake your spot on Frederick Road for the annual Fourth of July parade. The new 818 Market and Co-Op Market community-run grocery features local, sustainable, vegan, gluten-free and organic options.

Reisterstown, Glyndon & Owings Mills

Delight in northern Baltimore County’s Main Street communities this summer. Small businesses remain at the heart of Reisterstown. Paisley Lace Boutique, Things You Love Antiques and Gifts, Kacadas (a beauty boutique specializing in organic and vegan products) and more await you. Take a short drive to nearby Glyndon, stroll the sidewalks, dine and shop amid small-town charm. Make your way to Owings Mills and experience the beauty of the Irvine Nature Center and shopping at Metro Centre.

Timonium

The census-designated neighborhood was part of southern-bordering Lutherville until 2010, but it retains a distinct identity in its anchor of the Maryland State Fairgrounds, a former home to the Timonium Race Track. Shop and dine in Timonium Square including the family-owned Michael’s Café and its secret recipe for crab cakes. Ella Pritsker Couture, a celebrated custom design house on the square since 1997, uses century-old techniques to create exquisite attire. The classic 1950s-style Nautilus Diner in Timonium has been around the corner from the square since 2001. Stop in for breakfast, lunch and dinner as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The diner has a late-night menu with cocktails, homemade desserts and kid-friendly and gluten-free options.

Towson

“The circle” is the hub in downtown Towson, offering the convenience of suburbia with a five-story mall and movie theater/restaurant complex along with small-business charm. Visit the original Towson Hot Bagels, opened by four Italian cousins in 1999, and stroll a walkable network of streets experiencing a boom of offices, hotels, apartments and retail for the past 10 years. The Shops at Kenilworth offer specialty boutiques, dining, health and beauty services and more.