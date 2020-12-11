Put Handmade Into Your Holiday at Green Spring Station’s Makers Market

Don’t miss your chance to find distinctive, one-of-a-kind gifts at Green Spring Station’s fifth annual Makers Market, Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Modeled after Bryant Park’s holiday markets in New York City, the Makers Market was created to promote the shops at Green Spring Station as well as local makers.

“I’m a big believer in the more the merrier,” says Mikey Monaghan, who assists Green Spring Station with its promotions throughout the year and helps create and organize the Makers Market. “Bringing other vendors in helps cross-promote Green Spring Station, brings in new customers and supports local artisans.”

Although the market grew to 30 artisans last year, COVID-19 has forced organizers to scale down to 15. To keep vendors and customers safe, face masks are required. Security will be present to keep crowds from forming, and retailers will be cognizant of the number of people coming in and out of their businesses.

The market will also feature live holiday music by local musician Russell Kirk.

“If there’s any year to support local, this is it, and Green Spring Station offers you an easy way to do that,” says Monaghan.

Discover the 15 artisans who will be featured at this year’s Makers Market.

This month marks the fifth anniversary of Taken, which launched as a pop-up shop and recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the Courtyard Shops at Dulaney Plaza. Owner Vanessa Milio says that Taken’s mission is to focus exclusively on Maryland-based artisans and provide items “that speak to craftsmanship, sustainability and creating a home that tells the story of the people who live in it.”

Taken has been the “anchor” store for the Makers Market since it began five years ago and will showcase its lovely home goods, including apothecary products, artwork, vintage products and rare barware sets. Proceeds from sales of the 2020 Taken holiday mug and coasters will go to the National Park Foundation.

5 Cow Farm has been in owner and creator Deirdre Smith’s family for four generations and is the source for all of her one-of-a-kind creations. The wood for all of her products is taken mainly from fallen trees on the farm and shaped to emphasize the natural elements of each. Every beautiful item is made to reduce waste and last for years. At this year’s Makers Market, Smith will be showcasing her handcrafted boards, spoons and bowls, as well as some special necklace pieces made from cherry, walnut and maple wood on vegan straps.

Step up your sandwich or pastry with one of more than 30 homemade jams by JohariMade. These delectable jams, jellies and fruit butters are made with fresh fruit and are gluten and vegan friendly. Try one of these sweet or savory traditional concoctions at this year’s Makers Market or mix it up with some delicious, funky flavors such as mango jalapeno, carrot cake or apple pie.

Designer, printer and owner Kari Miller started this letterpress in 2013 and has been creating beautiful prints for the Baltimore area ever since. Tiny Dog Press, named after Miller’s dog Max (Tiny), has been a staple vendor at the Makers Market for years and will be selling Baltimore-themed cards, posters, coasters and limited quantities of Baltimore-themed holiday cards. Miller will also be featuring some of her newest products including tea towels, mini notebook sets and postcard sets.

Art C offers vintage and modern European home art and accessories and two collections of soy-based candles, the Glass Candle Collection and the Pottery Bowl Candle Collection, which are made in collaboration with Beaumont Pottery.

Charm School Chocolate creates bean-to-bar, non-dairy, vegan chocolate made with raw ingredients that produce bold flavors.

Definition Studio features strikingly unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces that focus on sustainability.

Grace A Mano offers a range of beautifully crafted jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants all designed for the “pretty without pretension” signature look.

Hillary Hachey uses metalwork to create distinctive necklaces, earrings, rings and cufflinks all made with sterling silver and 18-karat gold.

J’Adorn Designs offers bridal accessories and custom jewelry for every occasion, all made “to highlight the unique spark in every woman.”

JennyJen42 offers a line of handmade gifts with an array of bird themes including face masks, stitched drawings, portraits, pillows, kitchenware and tableware, handbags and ornaments.

Using the technique of “wet and nuno felting,” Keche creates lovely hand-felted scarves, shawls and accessories in classical, patchwork, abstract and nuno styles.

McAllen’s Toffee brings “joy and sweetness to life” with the gluten-free toffee made with only salted butter, pure cane sugar, roasted almonds and dark chocolate.

Presence and Grace features a variety of adorable greeting cards, art prints, stationery and other small gifts, including buttons and pins, bookmarks, mugs, magnets and canvas banners.

Silverhill Designs’ handmade jewelry, home décor and curated items are inspired by nature and meant to encourage “one’s true self to shine.”

Turning True Studios offers colorful, intricately designed handmade pottery and photography, including bowls, mugs, pitchers, plates, trays, vases and jars.

UpTableit spruces up your drinkware with reusable drink labels. Choose from featured themes such as Baltimore, animals, holidays and humor, or make it your own with personalized labels.