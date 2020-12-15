Give Friends and Family Access to Fresh, Local Produce This Holiday Season

Want to find something truly meaningful for your loved ones? How about giving the gift of fresh fruits and vegetables? Many farms in the Baltimore region have a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, a weekly or biweekly package of seasonal produce delivered either to your door or a designated spot in your neighborhood for pickup.

Instead of the usual box-wrapped present, a CSA is the gift that keeps giving throughout the year, supports sustainable sources for food and nourishes your friends and family. This direct farm-to-table system is also a great way to support farms in your area.

Discover several local farms that offer CSA memberships. All prices listed here are per-week costs.

Civic Works Real Food Farm

Located in Clifton Park and Perlman Place, Civic Works Real Food Farm has provided communities with fresh produce since 2009. For 2021, the farm offers weekly (28 shares) and biweekly (14 shares) CSA deliveries on Thursdays from May through November.

The standard share size ($16) comes with three to four items, perfect for small households or for those who want to add some local produce into their diets. For larger households, Civic Works Real Food Farm offers the large share ($26.50) with five to seven items. You can choose from among three drop-off sites in either Clifton Park, Roland Park or Charles Village, or you can have the package delivered to your door for an additional $6. Let Real Food Farm know you’re interested in a membership by clicking here. realfoodfarm.civicworks.com

Oak Spring Farm

Oak Spring Farm is a woman-owned, Certified Organic farm located in Freeland, Maryland, that provides produce to markets and restaurants in the Baltimore area. The farm offers a variety of weekly CSA options including the Super Early Spring Share ($25) from April 4 to May 1, the Whole Season Vegetable Share (small: $24; full: $32; large: $42) from May 2 to Nov. 27 and the Summer Season Vegetable Share (small: $24; full: $32; large: $42) from May 30 to Oct. 30.

Customers can also add an egg share, bread share, cheese share or fruit share for an extra cost. As an added bonus, Oak Spring Farm is teaming up with Harvie, an online platform that connects customers to local farmers, to customize CSA shares based on customer preferences. With this partnership, consumers can get exactly what they want and waste less food. Sign up for the CSA at oakspring-farm.com.

Full Circle Farm

Founded in 2017 by Danny Fleischmann, Full Circle Farm is a year-round vegetable farm in Middle River, Maryland, that delivers weekly CSA shares to customers’ doors rather than having them pick it up. Both their winter (Dec. 1 to Jan. 8) and spring (Feb. 2 to May 18) CSA shares are open for registration with delivery days dependent on the area in which customers live.

Customers can expect fresh greens and veggies, stored crops, winter squash as well as one piece of fruit and specialty items such as jams, bread and granola. For anyone learning how to cook with vegetables or who need some meal ideas, Full Circle Farm emails recipes catered to the produce sent out that week. Both winter and spring offer full shares ($41) with 10 items or half shares ($31) with six items. Prices includes a delivery fee. Sign up at fullcirclefarmllc.com.