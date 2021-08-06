Follow Us
Katie Beecher

Green Spring Station's "Shop Small Warehouse Sale" Features Great Summer Finds
Photo provided by Green Spring Station//Last season’s “Shop Small Warehouse Sale”

Grab the biggest bag you can find and make your way over to the Green Spring Station “Shop Small Warehouse Sale” for some epic summer shopping. This one-day-only event will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature discounts and sales up to 90% off.

Browse the racks from local women’s clothing boutique Ruth Shaw Inc. as well as Green Spring’s own independent stores. Shoppers can expect to find adorable children’s clothing from Wee Chic Boutique, stylish home goods and gifts from Becket Hitch, lush florals and plants from Floral Fêtes and much more.

10751 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium

