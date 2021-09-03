Satisfy Your Taste Buds at the Inaugural Susquehanna Wine and Seafood Festival

Wine and seafood lovers are uniting for an epic weekend full of flavor. b Scene Events & Promotions, LLC will host the inaugural Susquehanna Wine and Seafood Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, at the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace.

The two-day event will celebrate the best of the area’s culinary offerings with over 20 local restaurants and food trucks, including Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Conrad’s Crabs, The Urban Oyster, Shell & Barell, Cream Cruiser and more.

Visitors can expect a range of mouthwatering seafood dishes from crab cakes and lobster rolls to fish tacos and Maryland steamed crabs. Not a seafood fan? Guests will find plenty of other food options including chicken tenders and sliders for kids.

Drinks include more than 40 wines, cocktails, beers and spirits from sponsors like Deep Eddy Vodka, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Seaglass Wine Company and Kenwood Vineyards.

“I’ve never done a two-day festival before, but I’m so ecstatic that the vendors have agreed to come out to Harford County,” says b Scene’s owner Beth Laverick.

Live music will be playing throughout the event from DJ J. Gray and bands like Scotch Bonnets, Cover Art Band, Soundtown Baltimore and more. Visitors can also entertain themselves at the many tents offering mixology classes, wine pairings, cooking demos and shopping.

The event will be held on Havre de Grace’s picturesque waterfront and includes free street parking. A portion of proceeds will also go to local nonprofits, including the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, Empower4Life MD, Soroptimist of Havre de Grace, the Havre de Grace Colored School and The Humane Society of Harford County.

The Susquehanna River Running Festival will also take place Saturday morning, and Laverick encourages runners and spectators to treat themselves afterward.

While Laverick is pleased to be hosting such an exciting festival, she’s also excited to bring more attention to Havre de Grace.

“I had never heard of the city before I moved here, but it’s an awesome little place. I’ve become entrenched in the happenings here and can’t wait to expose new people to it,” she says.

Tickets start at $15 and kids ages 16 and younger are free.