Bmore Mindful Market Puts Fun and Safety in Local Holiday Shopping

After the year we’ve had, we’re all in need of some holiday cheer. Lena Evergreen Events is bringing some joy this season with the Bmore Mindful Market, an outdoor, COVID-conscious event in Hampden featuring local artisans and crafters. The market will showcase 25 Mindful Makers including Charm School Chocolate, Earth Bones Jewelry, Wren and Olivia, Spore and Seed home goods, Battle Ceramics, Fair Fineries Textiles, By Nora Jane and She Paints by Stars.

Enjoy live music as you stroll among the socially distanced booths and find a locally made gift for everyone on your list. Heated hand sanitizers will be available, and visitors can grab a complimentary hot butter cider or cup of coffee and relax in cozy, heated living room areas set up around the market.

To prevent crowding, rolling ticket times will be available in 30-minute increments, and security will be managing “quarantine pods” of two to six people at each booth as well as monitoring arrival and exit times. Tickets include access to the market and heated areas as well as 15% off all wine at The Wine Collective, a free hot butter cider from Tom Cat’s Kitchen or a drink from Vent Coffee Roasters, 10% off from Baltimore Spirits Co., 50% off a climbing day pass at Earth Treks Hampden and a free doughnut from Cloudy Donuts.

Don’t miss your chance to support local businesses and have some safe, holiday fun at the same time.

Tickets are $25 with a limited sliding scale option and can be purchased on the Lena Evergreen Events website. In the event that the Bmore Mindful Market is postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions, all tickets have an evergreen value and can be redeemed at a later date.

For questions or inquiries, contact Lena Evergreen at [email protected].

Saturday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hampden