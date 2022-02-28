Biz Buzz: Nova Man

In the former Yves Delorme space, Nova Man will open in Green Spring Station this spring—the first foray into menswear for the Baltimore-based Sassanova.

The women-owned business has been a staple for sophisticated modern clothing, specializing in a mix of established and emerging brands that encompass elevated but functional looks.

For its menswear outfit, however, owner Angela Tandy is focusing on more casual clothing, shoes and accessories that easily transition from home to work and play. Tandy found more informal and remote work environments have continued to increase for men. However, few independent retailers were branching away from suits for these dressed-down options.

Nova Man is part of a continuing effort to expand the Sassanova brand’s footprint. From humble beginnings as a shoe boutique with shops in downtown Bethesda and Harbor East, Sassanova’s third location is adjacent to where Nova Man will operate in Green Spring Station.

Tandy sees customer service as a big tenet of her shops. Customers can now shop online, book a virtual personal shopping appointment over Facetime and receive free delivery to the Baltimore and Bethesda regions. Nova Man will continue in that tradition.

The 1,300-square-foot space will feature designer denim, chinos, sport coats and jackets, sweaters, shirts and tees, and athleisure wear, along with shoes, accessories and small leather goods. With renovations expected to begin in January, Tandy anticipates the shop will open in the spring.

10751 Falls Road, Lutherville. sassanova.com/pages/nova-man