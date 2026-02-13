Five Sporting Events to See Before Football Returns

Last weekend was the Super Bowl, which means that the long, dark offseason for the country’s most popular sport has officially set in. Football draws big audiences, particularly in Baltimore, where folks rep the black and purple year-round. But, if you’re interested in getting your fill of sports and don’t want to wait for next September to roll around to do so, check out some great events in Baltimore coming up in the next few months. Sure, these events might not have Bad Bunny performing at halftime, but they still have some great athletes and are much closer to home than Santa Clara, California.

Johns Hopkins vs Loyola men’s lacrosse (Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.)

Johns Hopkins and Loyola have a storied lacrosse rivalry, with the game known to some as the “Battle of Charles Street” and to others as the “Charles Street Massacre,” depending on which side of the rivalry you fall. Hopkins has historically handled the game against Loyola with ease, hence “the massacre,” but Loyola has won seven of the last eleven matchups dating back to 2013. The 2026 edition of the game is at Homewood Field at Hopkins, which is favored in the matchup and ranked 15th in the country.

Baltimore Blast vs St. Louis Ambush (Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.)

When it comes to beloved teams in Baltimore, the Blast are up there. While folks outside of Charm City have likely never heard of the indoor soccer team, they have been playing in Baltimore for decades. This weekend, the Blast takes on the St. Louis Ambush at TU Arena in Towson. While the game is available to stream, if you haven’t seen a Blast game in person, you should go. It’s fast paced, slightly frantic and endlessly exciting. Plus, it’s a fun environment for young fans.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Basketball Doubleheader (Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.)

Whether you’re more into men’s hoops or women’s, Saturday, Feb. 21, is a good day to watch basketball. Morgan State’s two teams take on the Delaware State Hornets back-to-back at Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Charm City. These two HBCU’s have a long and storied rivalry, often playing close games. Earlier this year, Morgan State’s men’s team beat the Hornets by a point, while the women’s team won by two. Everything is setting up for a great Saturday of hoops in a few weekends, and you won’t want to miss it!

CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (Feb. 23 to March 1)

“March Madness” refers to the NCAA’s basketball tournaments, but the real madness begins before that bracket is released. In late February and early March, each of the many conferences across the country plays their tournaments, which provide the same level of excitement, as the winners of each conference receive an automatic bid to The Big Dance. For conferences like the CIAA, the conference tournament is especially meaningful because of the minuscule chance its teams will receive an “at-large” bid to March Madness. Both the men’s and women’s tournament return to Baltimore this year, meaning there will be a ton of good hoops to watch come late winter and early spring!

PLL in Baltimore (May 29 and 30)

While this event is a little farther out than the others, it’s a must-see. The Premier Lacrosse League has made waves in the world of pro sports in recent years, revamping the professional lacrosse landscape with a unique business model and the world’s best players. They travel city-to-city, as opposed to having teams play all their games either home or away, and the end of May is when they touch down in Baltimore! The PLL is fun to watch anywhere, but particularly in Maryland, which is, of course, the country’s hotbed for lacrosse. There are five games to catch, including two played by the hometown Maryland Whipsnakes.