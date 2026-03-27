Five 5Ks to Run in the Greater Baltimore Area This Spring

There’s no better feeling than going outside when the weather finally warms up. Now that spring is officially here, everyone is looking for a reason to spend the day breathing fresh air.

With the sun shining, it’s also a great opportunity to get back into a workout routine. For those who are looking for motivation, signing up for a race can be a great way to get started. All the pomp and circumstance make it a lot more entertaining than a normal day at the gym or the track — plus, you might even get some free swag.

Running is, of course, not easy. If you’re just starting out or want an easier commitment, try a 5K. Five kilometers comes out to just over 3 miles, which is a relatively easy distance to conquer for plenty of people. With all that in mind, here are five 5K races coming up in the next couple of months in the Baltimore area you can sign up for to motivate yourself to get outside and get moving!

Pirate 5K; Bel Air; Saturday, April 4

Arrrgh, matey! Check out this fun, swashbuckling themed 5K in Bel Air, and bring your best eye patch. The Pirate 5K is fun for all levels, as the event also includes a 10K and even a half marathon. The race starts at 8 a.m., with packet pickup beginning 30 minutes before. In addition to the usual awards, there is one for best costume! There’s also gear for sale and medals for finishers.

Turtle Derby 5K Trail Race; Havre De Grace; Saturday, April 11

The Turtle Derby at Hopkins Farm Brewery is a great race for a good cause, as it raises money for the Susquehannock Wildlife Society’s local wildlife conservation efforts. The brewery is located on a large, beautiful property, and this run is a nice change of pace for anyone who is used to more suburban or urban life. Packet pickup is the day before and the day of the race, with the starting gun going off at 9 a.m. Finishers will get a wooden medal and the option to stick around the brewery afterwards to enjoy some beers and live music!

5K For Food: Feeding Those in Need; La Plata; Saturday, April 18

Races often benefit a charity or cause, and the 5K For Food is no different. The best part of this race, which benefits the hungry, is that it is free to run in — all you must do is bring one non-perishable item to donate and you’ll be welcomed to join! The race starts at 9 a.m. and goes through Tilghman Lake Park in La Plata, a beautiful site that is a nice place to bask in the sun following the run.

Steps for Vets 5K — Run, Walk, Roll; Washington D.C.; Saturday, May 2

Held at Anacostia Park, the Steps for Vets for 5K is the annual peer-to-peer fundraising event for U.S. Vets, with the mission of ending veteran homelessness in the United States. With a 7 a.m. registration time and 8 a.m. start, the race will be over before mid-morning and leave you the rest of the day to feel accomplished and celebrate with your loved ones. You can sign up as an individual or a team, making this a particularly fun group activity. Anacostia Park is in Southeast D.C. across the river, which means it’s relatively easy to get to from the Baltimore area without having to encounter too much D.C. traffic.

SBP Dolphin Dash 5K & Fun Run; Silver Spring; Sunday, May 31

This event has “dash” and “run” in the name, but specifically welcomes walkers, too! The most important thing here is to register and donate to the Strathmore Bel Pre Dolphins Swim Team, a youth swim team in Montgomery County. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes around the Strathmore in Bel Pre neighborhood. It’s not a difficult course, and it’s easy to access from Baltimore.