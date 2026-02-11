Valentine’s Day Yoga, Crafts and More This Weekend In Baltimore

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from live performances to Valentine’s Day celebrations. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Friday

February 13 – 14

The Ms. Pat Show

Comedian Patricia Williams (Ms. Pat) is coming to Baltimore this weekend to preform her critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy nominated sitcom, produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights at Baltimore Center Stage.

$35-125 | Ms. Pat Live at BCS – Baltimore Center Stage

Saturday

February 14

Yoga at the Zoo: Valentine’s Day

Bring your yoga mate and your valentine and enjoy a 60-minute Vinyasa-style yoga for both beginners and intermediate yoga connoisseurs at the Maryland Zoo. Tickets will include admission to the zoo and a meet and greet with an animal ambassador. Yoga is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

$25 members, $30 non-members | Valentine’s Day | The Maryland Zoo

Sunday

February 15

Valentine Resin Crafts (Family Friendly) with Dream Topography

Sunday evening join Manor Mill in creating crafts and homemade gifts using UV resin. Create a large candy heart resin tray, pet tags, pendant necklaces, keychains, and more.

$80 | Kids Valentine Resin Crafts with Dream Topography – Manor Mill Calendar of Events