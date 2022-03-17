Biz Buzz: BloomBox Delivers Local Flora & Plants to Your Door

BloomBox has a mission of making gardening accessible. After a previous plant-based business (also called BloomBox) that David Zablocki started in his Hampden backyard with Chase Hafer, the duo transformed their business model into a full-service online garden center.

With locations in Baltimore and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the service delivers to six states, including eight counties in Maryland and Baltimore City. Type in your ZIP code at getblooming.com, and the BloomBox team pulls items from warehouses populated by local wholesale growers.

The company’s focus is native plants—those naturally occurring plants in each respective region. You can choose from annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, fruit, fruit trees, hops to make beer, indoor plants, succulents, tropical plants, trees and shrubs, pottery, patio furniture and soil and fertilizer, just to name a few items.

“Pretty much if it’s at a garden center, we sell it,” Hafer says.

Although online garden centers are not new, the difference, Hafer says, is that BloomBox does not outsource delivery to third parties. Zablocki and Hafer, along with their staff, package and hand-deliver the products in open top boxes so that no risk of damage occurs, he says. They can manage the process from start to finish in three days or less. With thousands of varieties to choose from, including DIY container kits and preplanted containers or hanging baskets, customers have many options from which to choose.

“They can buy one plant. They can buy 12. They can buy a whole truckload if they really want to,” Hafer says. getblooming.com