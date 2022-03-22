Interior Define’s First Maryland Location to Open in Harbor East

Maryland will be getting its first retail store from notable furniture brand Interior Define, which has 13 stores across the country, including Washington, D.C. The 5,500-square-foot space is opening this spring at 809 Aliceanna St., in the heart of Harbor East’s shopping district.

Interior Define is known for its customizable, direct-to-consumer upholstery. Customers in the Baltimore store will have a say in specs such as sizes, cushion fills, leg styles and be able to choose from more than 125 fabrics. Inventory will also include curated selections for dining, office and other home décor.

A team of design experts will be on hand to help in store or online. More than assisting in design plans, they will help homeowners create a space unique to their individuality, with mood boards, recommendations and floor plan advice.

Jill John, chief customer officer for Interior Define, notes the location will be an opportunity to offer a brick-and-mortar showroom for customers who are already familiar with the brand online.

“The brand is well-known in the design world, featuring contemporary furnishings and a unique, democratized approach to interior design services,” adds Harbor East Management Group President Tim O’Donald.

In a news release, he says the store will be a welcome amenity to Harbor East residents, as well as complement the district’s existing retail mix. That includes recent additions such as Sephora, Lovesac and Bar One Baltimore.

The district will soon expand its offerings further to include a newly renovated and rebranded Harbor East Cinemas this spring and a retail café from H&S Bakery, Kneads Bakeshop, in the summer.