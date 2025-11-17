Best Face Forward

At my age (sorry, I’m not telling) looking my best is all about maintenance. I’m not interested in doing anything drastic a la surgery; the goal is to look refreshed with glowing skin. My household budget includes the obvious basics — rent, food, electricity — but facial rejuvenation is also on my to-do list. Every six weeks or so I treat myself to some kind of refresher. It may be something as simple as a facial or fresh tube of Retin-A or the latest “promise in a bottle,” but to me, a monthly picker upper is just as important as my air conditioning.

Deciding on what’s best is daunting. Over lunch, a friend sings the praises of micro-needling. Another touts chemical peels while my bestie glorifies lasers. My head is spinning so I ask an expert, Amy Fleming, P.A. and owner of Advanced Dermal Health and Aesthetics in Columbia.

First impressions are important and this place makes a good one — spacious, bright, beautiful. Even pesky details like easy parking and nearby places for lunch get a thumbs up. What makes this place most unique? A list of all prices posted on the counter so there is no financial shock at check out.

Amy carefully examines my skin and listens to what I have to say about past treatments. She recommends using SkinPen microneedling combined with PRX, a topical treatment from Italy. “PRX enhances skin hydration, firms the skin, and boosts cellular renewal, all without the peeling associated with traditional chemical peels,” says Amy.

She takes time to explain the process — PRX will be massaged into my face prior to microneedling to help the PRX penetrate more effectively. She says after the treatment my face will be red but a few days later I should expect a healthy glow that continues to improve plus firmer, smoother skin with better tone and texture. And, over time, collagen stimulation.

For best results Amy recommends a series of treatments spaced about four to six weeks apart. Something that seems to be recommended by most professionals.

While I’m contemplating what to do, I ask about radiofrequency microneedling, the current favorite among several of my friends. “I am not a fan of RF microneedling as it is painful and if not done correctly, it can degrade collagen,” says Amy.

According to research, the SkinPen procedure is less painful than microneedling. The needle for microneedling is longer and thicker than the one used for SkinPen so it penetrates deeper into the skin and can result in more post-procedure soreness.

That thought reinforces the importance of going to a well-trained professional who can explain the pros, cons and risks of each procedure. Amy has been a PA-C for 31 years. She practiced Emergency Medicine at St Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, moved on to General Dermatology and later Cosmetic Dermatology. She is a national trainer for many large aesthetic companies.

I give Amy the green light and numbing cream is spread all over my face. After waiting about 30 minutes for the numbing cream to do its job, the procedure begins. I feel tingles penetrating my skin as Amy guides the SkinPen over my face but nothing to complain about. (I’ve felt lots worse, trust me.) At times it feels “ticklish,” making my nose twitch a bit. When it is over I am red and a little swollen. Not bad, I think.

A week later I am still a bit blotchy but my skin definitely looks tighter, firmer. One thing to remember with any procedure, everyone’s skin is different and everyone responds differently. If you have an important occasion, always plan any facial procedure four to six weeks before the event. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the glow.