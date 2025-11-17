Field Trip, Ravens and More This Week in Baltimore November 21-November 23

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From an adult science center event and a tree lighting to a Ravens game, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Grown Up Field Trip in Space

Nov. 21, 7-10 p.m.

Maryland Science Center | 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Science Center is showing off pieces of their new space exhibit along with “cosmic cocktails” served for guests 21+.

Tickets start at $40 | mdsci.org

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Christmas Village in Baltimore

Nov. 22, 4:30-5 p.m.

Inner Harbor – West Shore Park | 501 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Inner Harbor Christmas Village is having their official tree lighting with performances from the Girl Scouts and a guest speaker.

Free | baltimore-christmas.com

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets

Nov. 23, 1 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, MD 21230

The Baltimore Ravens host the New York Jets for a week 12 matchup with implications on the NFL Playoff picture.

Tickets start at $70 | nfl.com