Morgan State Wins Design Awards for Student Facilities

At Morgan State University, excellence is an expectation. That goes for students, staff alumni and, yes, even buildings.

The school announced on Nov. 5 that the prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) bestowed three awards for design excellence on the Baltimore university’s recently opened Thurgood Marshall Hall and Legacy Hall.

AIA Maryland gave the two buildings the Citation Award, while AIA Central Pennsylvania gave them the Merit Award and AIA Baltimore gave them an honorable mention. Both Thurgood Marshall Hall and Legacy Hall were highlighted thanks to the high standards they have set for higher education housing, sustainability, and cultural storytelling.

Thurgood Marshall Hall is a 10-story tower that houses 670 students, while adjacent 12-story Legacy Hall is home to 604 students. The two make up a complex that measures 390,000 square feet, with the two being linked by a 40,000 square-foot dining facility.

The buildings were created by the school in coordination with The Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) and architecture firms Hord Coplan Macht and Moody Nolan Architects.

“Morgan State University’s record-breaking enrollment and growing demand for on-campus housing highlighted the need for high-quality, sustainable residential projects that enhance the experience for students,” said Tom Sadowski, executive director of MEDCO. “Building on MEDCO’s proven track record at Morgan, we remain committed to supporting the university’s enduring growth through thoughtful investment and partnership.”

The awards come ahead of another major project slated for completion in the near future at Morgan State. In June, MEDCO started rebuilding and renovating Harper-Tubman Hall. Harper-Tubman is a 236-bed student housing project that will be brought up to the standard set by Thurgood Marshall Hall and Legacy Hall.

Scott Walters, principal and design leader for Hord Coplan Macht, said the project is a proud one for the school and the community.

“All great projects begin with a great team united by a shared purpose — in this case, enhancing the student experience at Morgan State University,” he said. “From the earliest visioning sessions through design and construction, the Thurgood Marshall and Legacy Halls were shaped by a collaborative partnership grounded in that goal. Every decision, from the arrangement of student communities to the character of shared spaces, reflected a collective commitment to creating residence halls that support connection, learning, and well-being.”