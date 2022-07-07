Girls just wanna have sun! This summer, we welcome bold prints—checkerboard, paisley and florals—cut-outs on frocks, tops and sandals, plus bright-as-can-be colorways. Think vibrant neon hues that pack a punch. Oversize sleeves create drama and interest up top, while mini, midi and maxi lengths take center stage on bottom.

Create an effortless vibe by layering chokers with longer neck pieces or go for a more casual feel with an anklet and bright white sneakers. For your Fourth of July barbecue, try a neon mule with a striped midi dress or jumpsuit, then top off the look with Americana-inspired denim. Summer 2022, we’re ready for you!

—REBECCA BROWN

Lovin’ Staples Spotlight

“This summer is all about prints—especially florals—and all shades of pink,” says Tobi Chiampou, manager and buyer at Ruth Shaw, located in The Shops at Kenilworth. Ruffles and flounces, midi and maxi lengths and monochromatic looks will also be trending, she says. This season’s must-have item? “It’s the year of the skirt—mini, midi or maxi!” For shorter women who want to try out the skirt trend, Chiampou shared a hot tip:

“Opt for a midi with an asymmetrical hem to create the illusion of length.” Voila, legs for days!

