All Wrapped Up

It’s officially sweater weather! Luckily, the best accessory for the cooler temperatures is also the simplest way to keep warm. Enter the scarf. With several styling possibilities—knotting around the neck, wrapping around the torso like a shawl or tying as a cravat—scarves really are the most functional and fashionable adornment to any outfit. This season, neutral tones and ribbed textures are perfect for seasonal transitions while animal print, feminine florals and paisley prints offer a more statement look. Colorful silk scarves elevate any outfit with a luxurious feel, as do cashmere wraps and matching mitten-scarf combos. Plaid gets an update with rich autumnal hues while painterly strokes, polka dots and graffiti-inspired graphics add a pop of pizazz. Whichever your style, keeping warm never looked so hot! —REBECCA BROWN

Local Scarf Spotlight

Panache at Green Spring Station brings some of the biggest names in fashion from the United States and around the world together with up-and-coming designers, all under one boutique roof.

“Scarves are essential to complete any look, especially in the fall. Plus, they add much-needed comfort in the chillier months,” says Vanessa Fava, owner and buyer at Panache. “This fall, we’ll be featuring fabulous cashmere scarves, classic plaid collections, oversized silk floral scarves and fun faux fur Infinity scarves. Monochromatic neutrals are also essential. They give a very sophisticated, sleek look that I love.”

Visit YouveGotPanache.com or visit the team in-store to check out the newest accessories and apparel arrivals. Baltimore Style readers like you can use code STYLE10 at checkout for 10% off your purchase.