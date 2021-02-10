6 Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day This Year

Who says love is only about romance? On February 13, show your girlfriends how much you love and appreciate their friendship by hosting a virtual Galentine’s Day celebration.

Leslie Knope of “Parks and Recreation,” founder of the unofficial holiday, described Galentine’s Day as a time for “ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Brunch at your favorite restaurant may be off the table this year, but you can still gather virtually with your best gal pals. Here are six ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day together even though you’re apart.

Share a meal

Choose a dish, share the recipe, then gather on Zoom while you cook and chat together. When the kitchen timer dings, pull up a seat with your plate and your laptop to share the meal as a group. We recommend whipping up some crepes and filling them with anything from Nutella to bacon and eggs. Try this recipe from Bon Appétit.

Toast your friendship

Whether it’s a morning mimosa or a late night gin and tonic, virtually toast your friendship on February 13. There are plenty of cocktail recipes available online, like these Galentine’s Day-inspired drinks, that you can all make at home and sip while Facetiming.

Send a message

Nothing beats a handwritten, heartfelt note to show your friends how much they mean to you. Make it extra sweet by including some fancy chocolates or your friends’ favorite treat.

Paint and sip

Grab a canvas, a bottle of your favorite bubbly and let your artistic side shine. Choose a familiar landscape for everyone to paint or challenge your friends to express their creativity. You can find inexpensive canvases and paint supplies from craft shops like Michaels or on Amazon.

Decorate cookies

Break out the heart-shaped cookie cutters for a virtual cookie decorating competition. If your friends live nearby, you can drop off homemade cookies yourself, or share the recipe for your favorite cookie dough. (We’re excited to try this sugar cookie recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction.) Don’t forget to stock up on frosting and sprinkles ahead of time.

Plan a movie night

Watch a movie with your friends without being in the same room by downloading Google Chrome’s Teleparty extension. Once you find a flick to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu or HBO, click the Teleparty icon in the right hand corner of your toolbar and send your friends the provided link. Best of all, there’s a chat function that let’s you gab all you want without disturbing the group.