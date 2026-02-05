AACPL to Host Valentine’s Day Weddings

Love is in the air at the Anne Arundel County Public Library system, which announced on February 5 that three of its library branches will serve as wedding venues on Valentine’s Day. AACPL will be working with the Anne Arundel County Clerk’s Office to conduct wedding ceremonies for the holiday.

The Deale, Glen Burnie and Severn Libraries will be hosting these Valentine’s Day weddings, with space for up to five ceremonies to be held at each library branch. Couples may invite up to 18 guests to their ceremony, which will be officiated by the Anne Arundel County Clerk of the Court’s Office.

Weddings will take place from 8 to 9:20 a.m., with slots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested couples must have a wedding license before they can claim a slot, which can be obtained through circuitcourt.org/clerk-circuit-court/marriage-licenses. It’s a unique opportunity for any bookworms looking to do something unconventional for their special day.

For more information, visit aacpl.net.