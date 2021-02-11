Hotel Revival and Art of Balance Wellness Spa Launch New Collaboration—Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Hotel Revival and the Art of Balance Wellness Spa have teamed up to provide guests with new wellness services including a special romance package, a new signature cocktail and collaborative virtual programming.

The lavish romance package, “A Great Time for Two,” starts at $650 and offers guests a full day of pampering, including an overnight stay at Hotel Revival, a dual massage, sauna time, a Parisian-influenced dinner and champagne crafted by Duck Duck Goose’s award-winning Chef Ashish Alfred, and transportation to each location.

Hotel Revival’s bar team has also created an original beverage called “The Balanced Cocktail” that guests can sip on after any spa service or treatment.

In a recent press release, Donte Johnson, general manager of Hotel Revival, said, “At Revival, we pride ourselves on providing unique and quality experiences to guests while also supporting the businesses in our community. We see a great opportunity to join forces with the ownership team of Art of Balance Wellness Spa to do just that.”

In addition to the package and cocktails, Art of Balance co-owners Dr. Nia Banks, a board-certified plastic surgeon, and Dr. Aderonke Omotade, a board-certified internal medicine physician and psychiatrist, will join Hotel Revival’s Director of Culture and Impact Jason Bass on Wednesdays for the hotel’s new “Wellness Wednesday” podcast. The recordings will air on Revival Radio, a radio station created by Hotel Revival’s team to share the stories of local businesses, leaders and community members.

As part of Hotel Revival’s Black History Month virtual programming on Facebook, Banks and Omotade will also join Bass for a conversation about their professional journeys and the importance of wellness.

In a recent press release, Banks said that they were thrilled to be partnering with the hotel to offer guests an opportunity for self-care and relaxation. “As physicians and co-owners of the spa, Dr. Omotade and I are passionate about health and wellness and look forward to offering more virtual programming on topics like mental health, beauty, skin care and more as part of the partnership.”