To Have and to Hold: Handbags for the Season of Love

And just like that … Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Whether you’re into a date night dinner with a loved one, a dressed-up-night-in with takeout or a Galentine’s Day boozy brunch with the girls, a bright, statement-making handbag is a must-have for any occasion. Try a color-blocked tote big enough to carry your BYOB bottle of bubbly, or opt for a miniature purse to take only the essentials, such as your fave lip gloss for a mid-meal touchup, coin purse or an extra hair tie. For a more casual vibe, clip on a fanny pack or cute wristlet. Add a touch of glamour with a sequin-encrusted cocktail bag or velvet clutch, and finish the look with a flirty frock and oversize coat. Our roundup of handbags is sure to sweep Cupid off his feet.—Rebecca Brown

Local Handbags Spotlight

“Camel, gold and red are popular colorways for this time of year, while bucket bags, crossbodies and totes are timeless and practical,” says Lauren Rutkovitz, founder and owner of A Style Studio, located in Hooks Village, Pikesville.

“For an everyday bag, go with something solid in color but interesting in texture.”

Check out the full range of accessories and the latest apparel by heading in store or online at astylestudio.com. Baltimore Style readers can use code STAYSTYLISH for 10% off your purchase.