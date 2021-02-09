Baltimore Choral Arts Society to Host Three-Day Virtual Fundraising Gala

Support music education this spring through the Baltimore Choral Arts Society’s virtual gala. The three-day fundraising event will feature a free online auction and a ticketed concert with Tony-nominated Broadway star Euan Morton. Choral Arts Music Director Anthony Blake Clark and Associate Conductor Leo Wanenchak will host the event.

Morton, a graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, has worked in theater, television and film and has won the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performer on Broadway for his performance as Boy George for the Olivier and Tony Award–nominated musical “Taboo.” After finishing a year-long national tour with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in 2016, Morton joined the cast of Broadway’s “Hamilton” as King George III.

All event proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Choral Arts Society’s four educational programs: the Student Composer Project, a composition competition for high school and college students; “Christmas for Kids,” the Choral Arts annual children’s concert; CoroLAB, a student choral program in partnership with Overlea High School; and Vocal Fellows, a professional development program for aspiring singers. Through these programs, Choral Arts offers young and early-career musicians, composers and singers opportunities to showcase their talents and pursue their musical aspirations.

Viewers can watch the virtual concert on five devices including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Firestick. As an added treat, sponsors will receive wine and a specialty gift basket to enjoy during the performance.

The online auction will run from Friday, April 30, at 9 a.m. to Sunday, May 2, at 9 p.m. The concert will be held on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. Purchase tickets on the streaming service Stellar for $25.