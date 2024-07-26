Where to Go Second-Hand Shopping in Baltimore

Baltimore is making headlines with its remarkable environmental progress. The Inner Harbor, once notorious for its pollution, is now officially swimmable, and this milestone was celebrated in true Baltimorean fashion with marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey breaking records by swimming across the bay and Inner Harbor—an unprecedented feat. The mayor and enthusiastic citizens also marked the occasion by taking a celebratory plunge, highlighting the city’s renewed commitment to clean water and sustainable living.

But all of this progress in water quality didn’t just happen overnight. Behind the scenes, local businesses have been playing a crucial role in driving sustainability. Among the unsung heroes are the buy-sell-trade shops, thrift stores and second-hand boutiques scattered across the Greater Baltimore area. These businesses are not just curbing the demand for fast fashion, which is a notorious contributor to water pollution, but they are also fostering a culture of reusability and environmental stewardship.

Here, we spotlight some of the standout small-business thrift stores in the area that are leading the charge in sustainability—and if you make your way down there, get ready to meet some cool folks, too. So, support your small businesses and say hello to the storefronts who make our home a greener place!

Milk and Ice Vintage

4801 Harford Road Suite H3, Baltimore MD 21214

milkandicevintage.com/

After closing its doors four years ago in Hampden, Milk and Ice is back at peddling their oddities again! Just opened shy of last year, its new storefront is nestled in Hamilton, a growing town with lots of LGBTQ history. Owners Angie Gavin and Kate Schulz have 20 years of experience in the antique business and don’t plan to leave, so find a curated collection of invaluable items along with trendsetting clothing-filled racks. Open Thursdays-Sundays from noon-6 p.m.

Hi Ho Silver Co.

3732 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043

visitoldellicottcity.com/places/hi-ho-silver/

Step into Hi Ho Silver, where treasure awaits and every piece of jewelry has a story. Need resizing, cleaning or a custom touch? This place will meet your needs. Open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Soundgarden Records

1616 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231

sgrecordshop.com/

From Thelonious Monk to The Beatles to Billie Eilish, there’s a little bit for all generations of music lovers at the Soundgarden. With only two locations in the world and with the largest selection of new and used vinyls on the East Coast, heading over to one of Baltimore’s favorite spots is a must. And the garden of sounds is a place to buy-sell-trade your music, too. Open Mondays-Thursdays from noon-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sneaker Premier

6215 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228

instagram.com/sneakerpcatonsville/

Discover a gem in the Greater Baltimore area. This spot is like a sneaker museum, with finds ranging from budget-friendly under-$50 shoes, to rare, artist-designed treasures worth thousands. The collection is curated by the community, making each visit a thrilling game of “what will I find today?” And if you’re thinking about parting with your own kicks, they’ll clean them for free and donate them to local homeless shelters, too. Open Mondays-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

Changed My Mind Vintage

1021 W 36th St., Baltimore, MD 21211

instagram.com/changed.my.mind.vintage/

Right in the heart of Roosevelt Park, you can find a humble space full of antique and vintage items from all over the world. As of late, this spot has a lot of hip clothing in stock for all those y2k fashion aficionados. Open Sundays from noon-6 p.m., Monday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.