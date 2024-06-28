Top Sports Events in Baltimore: A Guide to the City’s Must-See Games and Competitions

Baltimore, Maryland, known as “The Greatest City in America,” is a hidden coastal gem filled with fun activities for the whole family. This East Coast city boasts amazing seafood and, due to its location, is steeped in the rich history of the creation of the United States of America. Places like Lexington Market, founded in 1782, which is one of the oldest markets still running in the US, or the fact that the Battle of Baltimore in 1814 was the inspiration for the famous “Star-Spangled Banner.”

For sports fans, Baltimore has plenty to offer. Do you like American football? Covered. Do you like Major League Baseball? Covered as well. And even if you enjoy the National Basketball Association, Baltimore has you covered with just a 30-minute drive. In this article, we will discuss the different professional sports teams and why you should experience watching them live.

Baltimore Ravens

Let us start with the beloved NFL team, the Ravens, a team filled with history. Founded in 1996, the team’s name was selected by a fan vote, choosing the raven due to Baltimore native and famous suspense writer Edgar Allan Poe, who is buried in “The Greatest City in America.” The team was created as an expansion of the league, which was overdue after the original Baltimore Colts left the city in the middle of the night on March 29, 1984, without any notice to Indianapolis, Indiana.

The team has always been a contender for the Vince Lombardi Trophy during its 25+ years of history. With iconic players like Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis causing fear on the offense or Hall of Fame free safety Ed Reed waiting to make a bone-crushing hit, both defensive players were named in the top 100 players of all time by the NFL.

There are certain players who will always be remembered even if they do not achieve a championship, and prime Michael Vick with the Atlanta Falcons was a must-watch TV. His athletic ability to make grown professional football players miss their tackles is not something emulated by many players. When the Ravens selected Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. from the University of Louisville with the 32nd pick of the first round, many analysts doubted his capacity. The team was in an odd part because their legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco was aging, and there was a need for change.

When Lamar Jackson took over the team, his talent and athleticism were seen immediately. With a bigger build, Jackson has not suffered as much as Vick when it comes to injuries, and when the play needs it, he shows that he has a cannon of an arm. Because of this, Jackson was named MVP in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, making the Ravens always one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Ravens play at M&T Bank Stadium, which was completed exclusively for the team in 1998. The stadium has a capacity for 70,745 people and contains five levels: the lower bowl, club level, 300 suites level, 400 suites level, and the upper bowl. The lower bowl contains 42 rows of seats, split into two sections. The seats below the tunnel entrances are labeled from 1 to 18, while the seats above the tunnels are labeled from 19 to 42, except in sections 123-130, which contain rows 19-35 due to the press box taking up sideline space.

Baltimore Orioles

For the 1954 season, “The Greatest City in America” received a Major League Baseball team named the Orioles, due to the state bird of Baltimore. During their 70-year history, the team has won the World Series in 1966, 1970, and 1983 and has had legendary players like the “Iron Man” Cal Ripken Jr., who played from 1981-2001 and owns the MLB record for most consecutive games played at 2,632. He was also ranked as the third-best shortstop in MLB history.

Currently, the Orioles are back to their glory days with a record of 50 wins and 30 losses and are just two games back from the New York Yankees in the American League East. Baseball has always been and will always be America’s favorite pastime, and what better way to enjoy it than going to the stadium with your glove and having a Pat & Stugg’s shaved ribeye cheesesteak, cheeseburger, double bacon cheeseburger, or a shaved ribeye dog?

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was finished in 1992 and, with a capacity of a little over 40,000 fans, it is a smaller park in comparison but no less exciting. The American League East division is one of the toughest in all the Major Leagues, with teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the Orioles. This means there is a good chance you will find a good game to watch in this magnificent stadium. Sportsbook are running special promos for the Orioles as the season starts to reach the playoff run.

Washington Wizards

The ugly duckling of the professional sports teams in the Baltimore-Washington area, the NBA Wizards, have struggled for what seems like an eternity now. Having bad luck with the injury bug with their superstar players like John Wall and Bradley Beal, the “Wiz” have never figured out how to make a deep playoff run. However, professional basketball is king when it comes to giving a show for their fans. With scores nowadays soaring over 120 points and a high pace of play, it is a great spectacle for any person without needing to be a fan of the sport. This, combined with the famous halftime show that features artists and the famous “Red Panda Acrobat,” plus the indoor environment, is perfect for the whole family.

The Wizards play at the Capital One Arena, which was opened in 1997. It has a capacity of 20,356 fans and was renovated back in 2020. After rumors that the team had plans to be moved to Virginia in March 2024, after officials in Alexandria announced that the $2 billion entertainment and sports complex plans were scrapped, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she had signed a deal with both teams’ majority owner, Ted Leonsis, to keep the Capitals and Wizards in the District “at least until 2050.”

Conclusion

Baltimore sometimes gets a bad rap because of its problems with the crime rate, but deep inside, there is a beautiful coastal city filled with amazingly friendly people who would die for their sports teams. Raven’s fans are some of the most passionate according to different polls conducted by the NFL. So, if you want to visit a history-filled city with all the three major leagues within a 40-mile radius, make sure you visit “The Greatest City in America.”