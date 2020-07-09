Weekend Plans, What to Do July 10-12

Any Day Fun

To-Go Cocktails

We all may be stuck in our homes right now but bars and restaurants aren’t letting that stop them from providing us with fresh cocktails. Places like Dutch Courage, Wicked Sisters, and La Cuchara are all offering to-go cocktails that can be picked up and taken home to enjoy on the couch. You also can join Dutch Courage’s cocktail subscription program and be the first to try out their new drink recipes, or check out Wicked Sisters’ bundle kits, complete with all the ingredients you need to make your own at-home drinks. Read our full article on to-go cocktail offerings here.

But what to wear this weekend…OK, here are some suggestions.

Friday

Dine at a food truck

Can food trucks never go out of style, please? There is just something fun and perfectly summery about these traveling kitchens that bring us crab cakes or gourmet mac and cheese or homemade pretzels or…well, we could go on and on. Instead we’ll tell you that Maryland Food Truck Week starts today and runs through July 26. More than 75 trucks will be serving some of our favorites to benefit Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Check out the event’s website for daily schedules or trucks by location. Diners can expect COVID-19 protocols in place, and to enjoy one more memorable outdoor meal.marylandfoodtruckweek.com

Sunday

Take a Waterfront Walk

Baltimore’s Waterfront Partnership has created a new, self-guided walk that takes striders on 1.25 miles of trail featuring native plants. The walk stretches along the Inner Harbor’s promenade and is the first in a series from the Waterfront Partnership. Walkers can start or end at the Maryland Science Center or at the Lancaster Street Canal in Harbor East. The stroll features more than 23 native plants and pollinators, and is most definitely family friendly. waterfrontpartnership.org.

Sunday Brunch

Work hard. Brunch harder. If you’re looking for a fresh, healthy brunch option look no further than Hotel Revival. Their new Executive Chef Justin Vaiciunas has just debuted his new brunch menu and the food looks mouth-wateringly delicious. Try out his Avocado Toast ($15) topped with quinoa popcorn, Greek yogurt, and pickled tomato relish, or the Healthy Burrito ($13) made with chicken, chipotle dressing, black beans, corn, avocado and tomato. For a more lunch-appropriate option with a classic Baltimore feel, check out Crab It Up ($22) made with 100-percent colossal crab, black pasta, smoked Gouda cream sauce and truffle oil. As an added bonus during the month of July, children under 12 can enjoy a free meal from Topside’s new kid’s menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the purchase of a brunch menu entrée. For more information visit their website.

Enjoy a spa day at home.

And one more for next week . . .

Sign Up For a Virtual Shakespeare Course

Friends, Marylanders, Shakespeare Enthusiasts, lend me your ears. The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is hosting virtual courses on Shakespeare this summer for adults. Register for Play On! and explore a different Shakespeare play each Monday night starting July 13th. Not very familiar with Shakespeare but want to learn more? Sign up for An Introduction to Shakespeare and His Contemporaries, a six-week course focusing on the culture and history of Jacobean and Elizabethan playwrights and practices. Class starts July 16 and meets on Thursday nights. Have fun while learning about the famous Bard and his plays from the comfort of your own couch for only $10 per session. chesapeakeshakespeare.com