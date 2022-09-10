This Weekend: New Gallery 1448 exhibit, Sisters Freehold explores trauma

Looking for plans this weekend? Here’s a small taste of what’s happening in Baltimore on the second weekend in September. For more events throughout the weekend, visit our events calendar at baltimorestyle.com/calendar.

Check back during the week for group events, concerts, talks, exhibits, festivals and virtual opportunities. Events are added daily.

Now- Sept. 25

… & SO IT GOES: Joe Germershausen, Marie-Paule Dendooven, & Martha Garland

Meet three Baltimore-based creators as they showcase their artwork at Gallery 1448, the exhibition and cultural event space for Baltimore’s oldest residential art co-operative, Artists’ Housing Inc. Joe Germershausen, born in Baltimore and a longtime co-op member; Marie-Paule Dendooven, born in Belgium; and Martha Garland, born in Canada, have come together to create authentic and personal pieces of art that connect in unique ways. The opening reception is on Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with their works on display throughout the month, culminating in a closing reception Sept. 25, also from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where guests will be able to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments in the garden. bmoreart.com/event/so-it-goes

Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday, Sept. 18; or by appointment

Sept. 10 & 11

Sisters Freehold returns with Us/Them by Carly Wijs

Sisters Freehold, a nonprofit social enterprise to train emerging artists—founded by Notre Dame of Maryland University graduates in 2021—presents a play exploring the individual way children cope with traumatic situations. In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the global trauma of the Russia-Ukraine war, the show offers the opportunity to reflect. It covers a historic tragedy that occurred on Sept. 1-3, 2004, in which terrorists took parents, children and teachers hostage in Beslan, Russia, leaving 333 dead—186 of them children.

Us/Them is a play about the three-day attack in the eyes of two young children: Girl and Boy. Hosted at Graffiti Warehouse in Baltimore, the 60-minute play runs at two separate times: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. A suggested donation of $25 will support Save the Children’s Children’s Emergency Fund. Reserve tickets at sistersfreehold.org/usthem.

Sept. 10 & 11

NICA Maryland – Season 5

Calling all cyclists! The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) presents its fifth season of cycling all throughout the fall season. Events for the Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League start this weekend, Sept. 10-11, and end in November. The first is a “Romp at River’s Edge” weekend, with a race on Sunday. Camping is recommended, and the Brunswick Family Campgrounds might still have space available. Tip: Bring earplugs, as the campground is near train tracks! Visit marylandmtb.org/events-calendar for a schedule of upcoming MICL events throughout Maryland.