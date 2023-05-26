Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the Baltimore Wine Village

Baltimore’s inaugural wine village is celebrating its final weekend this Memorial Day with performances and special events in West Shore Park.

Drawing thousands throughout May, the experience comes from the creators of the popular Baltimore Christmas Village, which has made its home in the harbor for nine Decembers.

Though German Christmas markets might not immediately draw up connections to wine, the link is not arbitrary. The inspiration for the wine village comes from Germany’s traditional and casual wine traditions, according to a news release.

In 13 wine growing regions in Germany, it’s custom to stop by one of the more than 1,000 wine villages in the spring and summer season—the largest often paired with festival-like entertainment.

Using the same village-like setup as its holiday counterpart, Baltimore’s village features retail vendors and a mix of German-style food and other refreshments, including nearly two dozen wines from around the world and European fare.

Like the Christmas Village, the park has also offered a host of family-friendly activities during the season, including its iconic Historic Carousel. Its “wine terrace” is the focal point, providing a pop-up garden, sun shading umbrellas and pergolas with bistro lighting as the sun falls below the skyline.

In keeping with its European influence, the park also has 40 Austria-made picnic tables and lawn chairs, with games such as cornhole and life-size Jenga.

“We look forward to offering an opportunity for the community to gather at the Inner Harbor on this last couple long and warm spring days to enjoy a glass of wine, along with some good German comfort food, a great view over the beautiful harbor included,” says Project Manager Ronja Baumann in the release.

Among the most popular choices this season are frozen wine slushies, wine-infused fruits, Stroop Waffles (a new addition), bacon on a stick and new boozy pudding flavors from Cynful Bliss.

Participants may also enjoy a Christmas Village favorite—the Raclette Stube—a Swiss Raclette cheese served on fresh bread with toppings such as prosciutto, salami, fresh basil, Dijon dill mustard and scallions.

“Listen for the dong, an authentic Swiss cow bell, to hear when your sandwich is ready,” organizers note.

Special entertainment this weekend includes The Black Coffee Experience, playing blues, jazz, R&B and reggae since 1995. The band will perform on Saturday from 7-8:30 p.m.

Two local bands will also hit the stage on Sunday: The Dark Matter Trio, from 5-7 p.m., and Bella Veronica, from 7-9 p.m.

If You Go

Location: West Shore Park, 401 Light St., Baltimore, MD. 21202

Cost: Free admission; food, drink and retail are pay-as-you-go

Parking: Park at Harbor Court Garage, 30 East Lee Street, for a $12 per day rate

Hours: Friday through Monday, 1-10 p.m.

For more information, visit baltimore-wine.com.