Trevor Noah, Super Bowl Sunday, and More This Weekend in Baltimore February 6-8

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from live performances to Superbowl Sunday celebrations. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Friday
Trevor Noah
Feb. 6-7
140 West Mount Royal Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21201
Trevor Noah, Emmy Award-winning comedian and host of “The Daily Show” is coming to Baltimore for two nights on his U.S. tour.
Prices vary | Trevor Noah | Lyric Baltimore
Saturday
Across The Harbor
Feb 7
1025 S Potomac St.
Baltimore, 21224
Listen to new collections and reimagined songs from performers like The Honey Dewdrops, Caleb Stine, Charm City Junction and many more.
$40 for adults $10 for kids | Across The Harbor – Baltimore, MD – ALEX LACQUEMENT
Sunday
Big Game Bash
Feb 8
10 Market Pl.
Baltimore, 21202
Enjoy deals on drinks and Superbowl halftime giveaways at Luckie’s Tavern. Whether you’re rooting from the Seahawks, the Patriots, or just looking to have a fun time, head over to Power Plant Live! to see this happening.
Free entry | Big Game Bash