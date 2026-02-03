Trevor Noah, Super Bowl Sunday, and More This Weekend in Baltimore February 6-8

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from live performances to Superbowl Sunday celebrations. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Friday

Trevor Noah

Feb. 6-7

140 West Mount Royal Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21201

Trevor Noah, Emmy Award-winning comedian and host of “The Daily Show” is coming to Baltimore for two nights on his U.S. tour.

Prices vary | Trevor Noah | Lyric Baltimore

Saturday

Across The Harbor

Feb 7

1025 S Potomac St.

Baltimore, 21224

Listen to new collections and reimagined songs from performers like The Honey Dewdrops, Caleb Stine, Charm City Junction and many more.

$40 for adults $10 for kids | Across The Harbor – Baltimore, MD – ALEX LACQUEMENT

Sunday

Big Game Bash

Feb 8

10 Market Pl.

Baltimore, 21202

Enjoy deals on drinks and Superbowl halftime giveaways at Luckie’s Tavern. Whether you’re rooting from the Seahawks, the Patriots, or just looking to have a fun time, head over to Power Plant Live! to see this happening.

Free entry | Big Game Bash