Bookbinding, Broadway and More this week in Baltimore January 30-February 1

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from film screenings to arts and crafts. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Saturday
CLUE Movie Screening
Jan. 31
M&T Bank Exchange
401 W Fayette Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Original Miss Scarlet, Lesley Ann Warren, is hosting a screening of CLUE! Based off of the board game, the comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a national tour.
33.50 – $156.50 | CLUE Movie Screening | M&T Bank Exchange
The Great Gatsby Musical
Jan. 31- Feb. 7
12 N Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
This weekend is opening weekend for The Great Gatsby: A New Musical at the Hippodrome.
Prices Vary | The Great Gatsby (Touring) Tickets Jan 31, 2026 08:00 PM Baltimore, MD | Ticketmaster
Sunday
Bookbinding Workshop
Feb. 1
2029 Monkton Rd.
Monkton, 21111
Join bookbinding expert Celia Cook at this beginner friendly bookbinding workshop.
$85 | Bookbinding with Celia Cook | Visit Baltimore