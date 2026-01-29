Bookbinding, Broadway and More this week in Baltimore January 30-February 1

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from film screenings to arts and crafts. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Saturday

CLUE Movie Screening

Jan. 31

M&T Bank Exchange

401 W Fayette Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

The Original Miss Scarlet, Lesley Ann Warren, is hosting a screening of CLUE! Based off of the board game, the comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a national tour.

33.50 – $156.50 | CLUE Movie Screening | M&T Bank Exchange

The Great Gatsby Musical

Jan. 31- Feb. 7

12 N Eutaw St

Baltimore, MD 21201

This weekend is opening weekend for The Great Gatsby: A New Musical at the Hippodrome.

Prices Vary | The Great Gatsby (Touring) Tickets Jan 31, 2026 08:00 PM Baltimore, MD | Ticketmaster

Sunday

Bookbinding Workshop

Feb. 1

2029 Monkton Rd.

Monkton, 21111

Join bookbinding expert Celia Cook at this beginner friendly bookbinding workshop.

$85 | Bookbinding with Celia Cook | Visit Baltimore