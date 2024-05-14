Then & Now: Ellicott City

1 of 2

Ellicott City, founded in 1772, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This black-and-white photo of Ellicott City’s Main Street was taken by the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company in December 1930. On the left is the Ellicott City Firehouse, Howard County’s first firehouse, originally constructed in 1889. The firehouse later became a meeting hall in 1923. On the right of the photo, just in front of the vehicle parked on the street, is Hamilton Street. The structures to the right of the vehicle were torn down for the construction of a new post office in 1940. Today, the post office houses the Howard County Welcome Center.

—Maggi Marzolf, archives manager for the Baltimore Museum of Industry