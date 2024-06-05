Datebook: Trans Pride, Juneteenth and Patton Oswalt

June 6

Papercutting Workshop with Annie Howe

Learn the basics of papercutting artwork and design with a hands-on workshop led by Annie Howe. The workshop will feature a demonstration of the techniques Howe uses to create custom papercuts, templates for participants to use as a starting point and the opportunity to create your own designs with Howe’s guidance. This $30 workshop will take place from 6-9 p.m. at 4545 N. Charles St. in Baltimore. museums.jhu.edu/evergreen-museum-library

June 8

The Legacy of Sybby Grant and Black Cooks in Maryland

Discover the contributions Black cooks and chefs have made to Maryland’s culinary history. This program will feature Tonya Thomas, chef and co-owner of H3irloom Food Group, and food historian Joyce White. Register online to attend this free program. The program will take place from 2-3 p.m. at The Walters Art Museum at 600 N. Charles St. in Baltimore. thewalters.org

June 10-16

Baltimore Pride

This year’s Pride carries the theme “Power of the Past, Force of the Future.” Take part in the parade, visit local vendors and join The Pride Center of Maryland in honoring diversity, nurturing inclusivity and promoting the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ community in Baltimore. Baltimore Pride will take place from 10 a.m. on June 10 to 10:30 p.m. June 16 at 2418 Saint Paul St. in Baltimore. Find a full schedule of events at baltimorepride.org.

June 15

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Enjoy a day of joy, music, food and community at this event honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Everyone is welcome at this free, family-friendly event. The celebration will take place from 1-7 p.m. at 23 Rayme Road in Dundalk. eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-juneteenth-celebration-tickets-861748201067

June 22

Juneteenth in Carroll

This Juneteenth celebration, organized by Speak On It Act On It, will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Carroll Community College at 1601 Washington Road in Westminster. Food trucks and vendors will be available, and families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Admission is free. speakonitactonit.org

July 4

Towson 4th of July Parade

Celebrate the birthday of America with a family fun run, special music performance and a grand parade. The race will start at 8:15 a.m., the music performance at 10:15 a.m. and the parade at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start from Bosley and Burke avenues and will include bands, clowns, military and marching units. towsonparade.com

July 9-11

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs

See the Baltimore Orioles play against the Chicago Cubs at Camden Yards. Oriole Park at Camden Yards is located at 333 Camden St. in Baltimore. The games will take place at 6:35 p.m. Ticket prices start at $12. Find tickets and more information online at mlb.com.

July 19

Patton Oswalt: Effervescent

Join Patton Oswalt at the Lyric Baltimore for a night of laughs and comedy. Oswalt is a standup comedian, writer, actor and voice artist. This event will take place at 8 p.m. at 140 W. Mt. Royal Ave. in Baltimore. Tickets are $40-$65. lyricbaltimore.com