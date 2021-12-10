Savvy: Brickworks Design Studio Comes to Baltimore

Brickworks North America, the regional subsidiary of one of the world’s largest and most diverse building materials manufacturers, chose Baltimore as the location for its second U.S. design studio.

The 3,312-square-foot studio opened Nov. 9 in historic Fells Point and will serve the mid-Atlantic region.

With Baltimore’s diverse architectural presence spanning both traditional and modern designs, the city offered a strategic location for the studio in that region. It will be a collaborative event space, with networking opportunities and presentations from industry leaders while also allowing homeowners, designers and architects to see premium products and consult one-on-one with product experts.

The location is also significant because Brickworks is the parent company of Glen-Gery, which has served the Baltimore region for 70 years through its L&L Supply location in Lutherville. Glen-Gery is the region’s largest and most established brick supplier, with more than 600 brick and stone products. The acquisition of Glen-Gery marked the entrance of Brickworks into the U.S. market. The Baltimore Design Studio will feature local products that have become well known in the city, such as Cushwa premium wood molded brick.

This studio marks the first Brickworks design studio in the mid-Atlantic and the eighth design studio for the company internationally. Its first U.S. design studio is in Philadelphia, and its global flagship design studio will be coming to New York in 2022. 600 S. Broadway, Baltimore; glengery.com